DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT Lowered to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

