DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT Lowered to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
DouYu International Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
