Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

