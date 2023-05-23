Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.