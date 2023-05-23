DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $78.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of DD opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

