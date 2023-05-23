DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

