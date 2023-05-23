DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

