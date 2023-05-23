DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.