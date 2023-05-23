Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

