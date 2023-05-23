eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

