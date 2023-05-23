Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

