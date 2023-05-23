Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,418,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 993,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

