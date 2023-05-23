Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

