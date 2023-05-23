Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.79.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -118.52%.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
