Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

