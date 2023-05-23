Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
NYSE:SOL opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
