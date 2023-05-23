Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SOL opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Emeren Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.