Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

