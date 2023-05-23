Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.35 on Monday. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energous

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 56,669 shares of company stock worth $30,833 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

