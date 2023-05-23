Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.35 on Monday. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Energous
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.