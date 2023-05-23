ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PLUS stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. ePlus has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
