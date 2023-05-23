ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. ePlus has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

About ePlus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ePlus by 130.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

