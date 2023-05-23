Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BXC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $758.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

