Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $30.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.46 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.91.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.47 and its 200 day moving average is $409.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

