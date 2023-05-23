Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Saul Centers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BFS opened at $35.07 on Monday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $839.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.90%.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,495 shares of company stock worth $679,937. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

