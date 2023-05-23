Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BrainsWay in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 53.37%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

