Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of C$323.68 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.18. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

