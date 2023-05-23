Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$30.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.15.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.32.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

