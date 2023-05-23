Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

