Evercore ISI Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.