Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 428.70%. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $929.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.38. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1,280.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

