Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $6.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Farfetch Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of FTCH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

