FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

