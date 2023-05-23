FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.