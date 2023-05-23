FDx Advisors Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

