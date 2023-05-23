FDx Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

