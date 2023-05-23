FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.