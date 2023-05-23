FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

