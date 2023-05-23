FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

CLX stock opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

