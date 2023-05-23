Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,832 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.