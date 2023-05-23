Financial Review: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hippo and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 RenaissanceRe 1 3 1 0 2.00

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 85.62%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $206.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $119.70 million 3.55 -$333.40 million ($14.66) -1.24 RenaissanceRe $5.06 billion 1.64 -$1.06 billion ($3.62) -52.22

This table compares Hippo and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -248.59% -44.09% -17.32% RenaissanceRe -1.61% 11.89% 1.53%

Summary

Hippo beats RenaissanceRe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill Alexander Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

