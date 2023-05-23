Financial Survey: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.31 $65.56 million $2.22 6.92 Consumer Portfolio Services $234.56 million 1.00 $85.98 million $2.99 3.79

Analyst Ratings

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68% Consumer Portfolio Services 23.25% 35.46% 2.93%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

