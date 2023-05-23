First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of First BanCorp. worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

