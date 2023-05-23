First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

