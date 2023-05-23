First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$40.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.26.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$31.67 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.24.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

