First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

