First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 37,881 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.