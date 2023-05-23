First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ERII opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.89 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.