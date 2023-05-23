First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seaboard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,923,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Seaboard Price Performance

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Shares of SEB opened at $3,830.01 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,296.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,860.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,830.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

About Seaboard

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.