First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

