First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.75 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of DELL opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

