First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.42 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

