First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.45 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

