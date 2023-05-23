First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

