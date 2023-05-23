First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.17 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 101,276 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $4,464,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.28%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.